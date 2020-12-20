Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.00

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.89, with a volume of 37291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 41,039 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

