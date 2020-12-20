ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) (CVE:ZMA) Trading Down 16.7%

ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) (CVE:ZMA)’s share price traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 180,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 386,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of C$2.30 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.

ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) Company Profile (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc, an online travel company, provides business and leisure travelers with tools and information to research, plan, book, and experience travel and destination services. It offers travel and non-travel advertisers access to a potential source of incremental traffic and transactions through its various media and advertising offerings on its transaction-based websites.

