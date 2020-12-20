iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.67

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.67 and last traded at $89.08, with a volume of 43792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.39.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average of $80.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

