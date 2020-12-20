Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ELS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of ELS stock opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $77.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 65.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,009,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,236 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 349.9% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 851,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,206,000 after acquiring an additional 662,303 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 515.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 506,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,663,000 after acquiring an additional 424,470 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,695,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,397,000 after acquiring an additional 327,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 53.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 934,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,356,000 after acquiring an additional 324,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.