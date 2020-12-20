BidaskClub Downgrades InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IHG. BNP Paribas lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. AlphaValue downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.98. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 101.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

