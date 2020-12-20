HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on HEICO from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.10.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.51. HEICO has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $137.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.97.

In other HEICO news, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 6,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $651,258.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,731,474.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Julie Neitzel bought 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.44 per share, with a total value of $108,988.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,795.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 3,912.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 25.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

