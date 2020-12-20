KeyCorp Increases Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $72.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magna International’s FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGA. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Magna International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.12.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01. Magna International has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Magna International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Magna International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Magna International in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

