Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue upgraded Zalando to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.69 and a beta of 1.66. Zalando has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

