Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) in a note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 201.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Exicure from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Exicure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

Get Exicure alerts:

OTCMKTS:XCUR opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. Exicure has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.