Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WJXFF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wajax from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wajax from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Wajax from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Wajax has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

