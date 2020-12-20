Vinci’s (VCISY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

VCISY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Vinci from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HSBC lowered Vinci from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of VCISY stock opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Vinci has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $28.78.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

