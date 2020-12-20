Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:STGPF opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Scentre Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.

Get Scentre Group alerts:

Scentre Group Company Profile

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 42 Westfield Living Centres, encompassing approximately 12,000 outlets.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.