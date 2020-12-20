Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Downgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, October 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Scor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $3.27 on Thursday. Scor has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

