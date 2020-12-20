Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

WLKP opened at $22.55 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $793.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

