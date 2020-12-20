Contrasting Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) and Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM)

Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) and Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ntt Docomo and Proxim Wireless’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ntt Docomo $42.71 billion 2.83 $5.44 billion $1.65 22.67 Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ntt Docomo has higher revenue and earnings than Proxim Wireless.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ntt Docomo shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ntt Docomo has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proxim Wireless has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ntt Docomo and Proxim Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ntt Docomo 1 3 1 0 2.00 Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ntt Docomo and Proxim Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ntt Docomo 13.30% 11.57% 8.29% Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ntt Docomo beats Proxim Wireless on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ntt Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies. In addition, the company offers LTE, FOMA, and FOMA high-speed services; docomo Wi-Fi services; VoLTE voice call services; docomo Hikari, an optical Internet service; and docomo Shop services. Further, it provides optical-fiber broadband, satellite mobile communications, and international services; distributes video, music, and electronic books, etc.; and offers finance/payment services, online shopping service, other life-related services, etc. Additionally, the company engages in the mobile device protection service, commissioned development/sale, system maintenance businesses, etc. As of March 31, 2019, it had 78.45 million cellular subscriptions; and 70.15 million d POINT CLUB memberships. NTT DOCOMO, INC. has collaboration with Tohoku University to research on an artificial-intelligence technology to detect periodontal disease by photographing a person's gums with a smartphone. It also has a mobile payment alliance agreement with Merpay, Inc., LINE Pay Corporation, and KDDI Corporation for merchant stores. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DOCOMO, INC. is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

Proxim Wireless Company Profile

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

