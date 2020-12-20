Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird upgraded Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $425,062.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,424.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 189.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after buying an additional 172,283 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 170.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 16,769 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Donaldson by 16.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 10,388.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 30,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Donaldson during the second quarter worth about $4,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

