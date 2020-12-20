Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

CODYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.