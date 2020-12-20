CIBC Boosts Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to $29.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Interfor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Interfor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Interfor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Interfor alerts:

OTCMKTS IFSPF opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. Interfor has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.