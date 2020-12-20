Societe Generale Upgrades TalkTalk Telecom Group (OTCMKTS:TLKTF) to “Hold”

TalkTalk Telecom Group (OTCMKTS:TLKTF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised TalkTalk Telecom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS TLKTF opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. TalkTalk Telecom Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.65.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides telecommunications services to consumers and business to business customers in the United Kingdom. It offers fiber, broadband, landline, TV, and mobile services under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. Its products include HomeSafe, a home filtering service for residential customers; WorkSafe that provides protection for internet devices to business customers; SuperSafe, which offers protection from viruses and malwares; CallSafe, a security feature that screens inbound calls; and TalkSafe, a way of identifying a customer when they call using their voice.

