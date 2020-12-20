Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $21.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLB. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.28.

NYSE SLB opened at $22.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,378.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

