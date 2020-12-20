Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Shares of RVLV opened at $30.67 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 33,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $893,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 167,594 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $4,843,466.60. Insiders have sold a total of 10,859,520 shares of company stock valued at $218,846,246 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

