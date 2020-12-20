Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $97.00 at Bank of America

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays cut shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.26.

LEN opened at $80.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average of $72.86. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. Lennar has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $86.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $9,818,839.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,234.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,964 shares of company stock worth $13,626,118. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,961 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 12,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Lennar by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 43,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

