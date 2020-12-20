Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.27

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.27 and last traded at $87.27, with a volume of 30413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Zvi Krieger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.77 per share, for a total transaction of $167,310.00. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth about $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 18.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 223.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 102.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

