Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sets New 52-Week High at $104.40

Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $104.40 and last traded at $104.05, with a volume of 1569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.53.

JOUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.73. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $189,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $259,734.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,096.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,857 shares of company stock worth $954,219. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOUT. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 465.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

