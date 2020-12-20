Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC cut Halliburton from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Halliburton by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Halliburton by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,965 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

