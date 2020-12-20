Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Upgraded at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $950.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $68.00.

OC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark raised Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.48.

NYSE OC opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.85. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 56.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 119.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

