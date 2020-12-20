Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $268.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price target of $255.00.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut Insulet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.11.
PODD opened at $240.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 859.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.10 and a 200-day moving average of $220.68. Insulet has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $269.42.
In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $3,508,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,198.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 143.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 33.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 70.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
