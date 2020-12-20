Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $268.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price target of $255.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut Insulet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.11.

PODD opened at $240.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 859.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.10 and a 200-day moving average of $220.68. Insulet has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $269.42.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $3,508,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,198.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 143.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 33.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 70.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

