Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Raised to $185.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lear’s FY2020 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.81.

Shares of LEA opened at $159.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $165.67.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. Lear’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lear by 50.5% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

