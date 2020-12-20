Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CRNCY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cairn Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cairn Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 2.16. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $5.67.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.