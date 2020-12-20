Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotia Howard Weill restated an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capstone Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.37.

Shares of CSFFF stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $737.90 million, a P/E ratio of -183.00 and a beta of 2.26. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.40%.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

