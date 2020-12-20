Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Etn. Fr. Colruyt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.83. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

