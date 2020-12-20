Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Etn. Fr. Colruyt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.83. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

