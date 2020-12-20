CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) PT Raised to $8.25 at CIBC

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price objective raised by analysts at CIBC from $8.00 to $8.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CWXZF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

OTCMKTS:CWXZF opened at $5.72 on Friday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

