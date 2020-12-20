easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of easyJet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Main First Bank raised shares of easyJet from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

ESYJY stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. easyJet has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations. In addition, the company develops building projects; and provides financing services.

