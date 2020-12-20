Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbus’ FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

EADSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. AlphaValue upgraded Airbus to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Airbus from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Airbus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.83. Airbus has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $38.45.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

