Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FLGZY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flughafen Zürich presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Flughafen Zürich stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. Flughafen Zürich has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

