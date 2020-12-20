Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) (CVE:PHD) Shares Down 7.7%

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) (CVE:PHD)’s share price traded down 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 118,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 110,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.61 million and a P/E ratio of -8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 29.82, a current ratio of 33.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) (CVE:PHD)

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in California, the United States. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company was formerly known as Red Hut Metals Inc and changed its name to Providence Gold Mines Inc in July 2017.

