Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCLAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Coca-Cola Amatil stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Coca-Cola Amatil has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

