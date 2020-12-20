BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in BHP Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 878 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 17,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

