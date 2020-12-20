Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $130.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. 140166 raised Teradyne from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $120.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $122.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.96 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 22.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

