Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) in a report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vericel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2,681.00 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.59. Vericel has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vericel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 3.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vericel by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

