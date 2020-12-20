Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on TZOO. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Travelzoo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travelzoo will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 28,260 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 35,774 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 66,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.