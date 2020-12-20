SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Barclays

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWTX. ValuEngine lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

SWTX stock opened at $74.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of -24.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.09 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $78.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

