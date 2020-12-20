CIBC Boosts Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Price Target to $12.50

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $9.00 to $12.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Aphria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Aphria to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aphria currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of APHA stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Aphria has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

