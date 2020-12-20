National Bank Financial Cuts Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to $0.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CADNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. Cascades has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

