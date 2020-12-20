Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BYCBF. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

BYCBF opened at $2,275.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,160.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,079.59. Barry Callebaut has a 1-year low of $1,860.00 and a 1-year high of $2,275.00.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacaofruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training centre services.

