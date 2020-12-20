ASOS’s (ASOMY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ASOMY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASOS stock opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 3.71. ASOS has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $71.47.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.