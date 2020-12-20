Industrial Alliance Securities Begins Coverage on ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on ARC Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ARC Resources from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.06.

OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

