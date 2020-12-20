JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Adecco Group stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 558.42 and a beta of 1.41. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.