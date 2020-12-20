Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) and Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Critical Comparison

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) and Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Penn Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy -202.58% -20.98% -4.84% Penn Virginia 33.22% 20.69% 9.14%

Amplify Energy has a beta of 4.26, indicating that its share price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penn Virginia has a beta of 3.79, indicating that its share price is 279% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Amplify Energy and Penn Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Penn Virginia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Amplify Energy presently has a consensus target price of $2.20, indicating a potential upside of 46.67%. Penn Virginia has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.12%. Given Amplify Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Penn Virginia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amplify Energy and Penn Virginia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $275.58 million 0.20 -$35.20 million ($0.34) -4.41 Penn Virginia $471.22 million 0.38 $70.59 million $8.97 1.30

Penn Virginia has higher revenue and earnings than Amplify Energy. Amplify Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penn Virginia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Penn Virginia beats Amplify Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,643 gross wells. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests. Penn Virginia Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

