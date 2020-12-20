Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.39. Sleep Number posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The firm had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

SNBR stock opened at $82.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.36. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $922,092.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Gulis, Jr. sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $639,867.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,259.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,156 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,884 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sleep Number by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Sleep Number by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

